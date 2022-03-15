Dubois Co. family carries on legacy of their daughter and sister

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Lexi Mattingly was 16-years-old when she lost her battle with Myocarditis.

March 14, 2017 was just like any other day. Lexi was at tennis practice at the Southridge Middle School Gymnasium, and then she collapsed.

This is a snippet from the 911 call made by her teammate on that day:

Caller: “She was at tennis practice, and she was having trouble breathing, and she walked over to sit down and... she walked over and she was standing against the thing, and she just collapsed.”

Dispatch: “Okay, alright does somebody know how to do CPR there?”

Caller: “Uh, they’re doing CPR on her right now.”

Dispatch: “CPR is in progress?”

Caller: “Yes.”

According to her parents, Lexi was an all-American, 16-year-old girl.

Her father, Gene, is a baseball coach at Southridge. Her mother, Traci, is a teacher there.

She loved basketball, tennis and riding her horse, Paris. Lexi was healthy, a little cough and shortness of breath in January, but the Mattingly’s thought nothing of it.

In fact, Traci had just dropped Lexi off at tennis after being in Indianapolis for a few days.

That was when the former Southridge Tennis Coach Rhonda Diekhoff heard a thump.

“I looked over, and she had slumped over. Um, so I ran over to check on her,” said Diekhoff, “at first I thought she was hyperventilating, but I quickly realized by the color of her skin, that that wasn’t the case.”

Lexi was experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Each of her parents arrived separately once they knew what was going on.

“I got a phone call from Scott Buening, and the phone call said Traci, Lexi went down at tennis practice,” said Traci, “they’ve used the defibrillator and they’re doing CPR on her.”

Gene was in the middle of a baseball meeting when a student came and grabbed him.

“Coach Mattingly you got to get to the gym, something’s wrong with Lexi, they think she’s having an asthma attack,” said Gene, “it was kind of like, okay, she doesn’t have asthma, so immediately I took off running kind of through the corridors of the school.”

The scene in the middle school gym was like something out of a nightmare. Lexi lay there, first responders by her side while her coach and her parents watched on.

“It may have been the first time that I ever really felt like the world was out of control, or at least out of what I thought I could control,” Gene said.

Lexi was life-flighted to Kosair’s Children’s Hospital.

Doctors scheduled her for open heart surgery in May, which was only two months away. Even in an uncertain time, her parents were happy to have their daughter back home.

“In that time she had been, you know,” said Gene, “she was able to go back to school, she was with friends.”

Lexi’s arm was in a sling to keep her from pulling the wires out from her heart surgery. On April 20, Gene was getting ready to drive Lexi to school, but they were running late. She forgot her sling, so he took her back home to get it.

Lexi scampered inside, but when she returned, she wasn’t wearing the sling. She was just holding it in her hand.

“She got in and she said, my chest is hurting again,” said Gene.

Gene began driving to the emergency room while calling the school to alert Traci. He was also trying to keep Lexi calm, having her breath in a bag to steady herself.

Lexi told Gene, “dad this is different, and I’m scared.”

Lexi was right, it wasn’t the PTSD that doctors said she may have after her first incident.

“When we got there, they got her back to the back and hooked her up, and she was having a massive heart attack at that point,” said Gene.

Lexi lost her battle with Myocarditis on April 20, 2017.

Now, almost five years later, Gene and Traci have done extensive research on the disease, and even speak at seminars about it.

Doctors say Myocarditis is rare, and hard to recognize.

Adeel Siddiqui M.D., F.A.C.C., Interventional Cardiologist said, “In younger patients it can be a little more difficult to diagnose because chest pain, shortness of breath and the symptoms that are usually associated with Myopericarditis, we see in more older patients.”

In the days, weeks and months following Lexi’s passing, Gene and Traci say the outpouring of support from the community was incredible. The tennis team was the first to coin the phrase “Luv4Lexi,” and that was right after her first incident.

Diekhoff says that Lexi was able to come back briefly as a manager, and that all of the girls were ecstatic.

“So yeah everybody got shirts and put nicknames on the back, and wore those in support,” said Diekhoff.

The shirts in question are adorned with multiple variations of hearts and the letter “L”, but Rhonda says that the original is still from the tennis team.

Five years after her passing, the Luv4Lexi Charity not only has a scholarship that it hands out to two area seniors, but also a 5K, and the Lexi Mattingly Memorial Baseball Classic.

Gene, Traci and Rhonda know how special it is to still see the “Luv4Lexi” logo, and the purple and blue around their community.

Other organizations, such as Yard Goat Artisan Ales, have put on fundraisers to help them raise money.

“It’s just amazing how many people knew her and loved her. Like I said before, I don’t think she had any enemies,” said Rhonda.

“We’re just thankful we’re able to do it,” Lexi’s parents said.

The Mattingly’s are huge on the idea of more AED’s. They personally oversaw multiple AED’s being put into Southridge after the passing of their daughter.

Rhonda had one installed at the Windmill Chill, where Lexi worked underneath of her, right inside the door.

“That fall, we bought one, and it’s inside, right inside of our door,” said Diekhoff, “you never know. Outside, or even up at the park, my thought is, if somebody’s up here playing tennis, we do have an option.”

