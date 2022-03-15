Clearing Skies, Mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly sunny as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, clear as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Wednesday, sunny skies, and mild as high temps reach the upper 60s to 70-degrees. Wednesday night, partly cloudy and not as chilly as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain 15-degrees above normal in the lower 70s. The dry weather has afforded the Ohio River to slip to 35.9 feet...down 2-feet from Monday.

