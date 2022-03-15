Birthday Club
CenterPoint to suspend disconnections through May

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint officials say they are suspending disconnections through the month of May to help with customers needing payment assistance.

They tell us customers will receive disconnect bills during this period but their service will not be disconnected.

According to CenterPoint, they are working on more measures to help customers and enhance their overall customer experience.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

