CenterPoint to suspend disconnections through May
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint officials say they are suspending disconnections through the month of May to help with customers needing payment assistance.
They tell us customers will receive disconnect bills during this period but their service will not be disconnected.
According to CenterPoint, they are working on more measures to help customers and enhance their overall customer experience.
