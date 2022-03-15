‘American Pickers’ looking for leads in Indiana
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The “American Pickers” are set to return to Indiana in May and are looking for leads.
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, you can send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to the following.
- americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184
- Facebook: @GotAPick
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel.
The show follows pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques
