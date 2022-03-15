Aces’ Smith named MVC Baseball Pitcher of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time in his career, University of Evansville baseball sophomore pitcher Nick Smith has been named the Missouri Valley Conference’s Pitcher of the Week, it was announced in a release from the conference office on Monday afternoon.

Putting on a show against the 18th-ranked team in the nation, Smith showed the potential he has flashed all of his career. In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader with #18 Tulane, Smith threw 6.1 innings, allowing six hits and just one run, while striking-out seven as Evansville captured a 5-1 win to sweep the doubleheader en-route to a series sweep. On the season, Smith is fifth on the team with a 3.68 ERA, which is best amongst Evansville’s starters. In his two outings against ranked opponents, Smith has pitched 10.2 innings allowing just three runs and striking-out nine.

The pitcher of the week honor is the second straight for the Aces after Shane Gray captured the award a week ago.

Evansville is back in action on Wednesday with a midweek matchup with Austin Peay at 6 PM in Clarksville, Tenn.

