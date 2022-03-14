Work begins on expansion of Nature Playscape at Wesselman Woods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction has begun at Wessleman Woods for the expansion of the Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape.

According to a press release, an additional two acres will be added to the Nature Playscape, including pathways and a bird sanctuary.

They say the new construction will utilize felled trees from other areas in the city.

Officials say the wood has been donated from tree service companies and current visitors may see large tree trunks outside of the gated area of WW.

Officials also say other new additions will include a red bed tree tunnel, converting the former creek bed to a dry creek bed ecosystem.

According to the press release, the expected time for completion of the expansion is May 2022.

