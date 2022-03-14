Union County girls basketball coach relieved of duties

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County girls basketball program has made a change on the sidelines.

According to the school’s athletic department, head coach Derek Phillips was relieved of his duties.

Phillips had been the Braves’ head coach since the 2016-2017 season. Union County went 70-87 under Phillips’ guidance.

Union County Public Schools says the search for his replacement begins immediately.

