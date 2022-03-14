Birthday Club
UE Baseball Pounds Tulane, to Earn Series Sweep in the Bayou

Purple Aces baseball
Purple Aces baseball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The energy and momentum from Saturday carried over as the University of Evansville baseball team used an explosive offensive effort to capture a 15-5 win over No. 18 Tulane on Sunday afternoon, securing a series sweep in New Orleans, La.

The sweep of the series is believed to be the Aces first over a top 25 team in program history.

”Such a well played game and weekend for the Aces,” said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “Really proud of how we responded from the midweek loss. Shane Harris gave us a chance with a quality start and our offense responded with an outburst of runs. We need to keep this momentum as we get on the road next week.”

Unlike Saturday, the Aces actually trailed to start the contest as the Green Wave scored a single run in the bottom of the first. Evansville answered with the long ball, as Chase Hug smashed a solo shot in the second to tie the game and Ty Rumsey grabbed the lead for the Aces in the third with his first collegiate dinger.

The aforementioned third inning would be an important one for Evansville as the Aces notched three runs in the inning, beginning with Rumsey’s homer and followed by RBI doubles from Brent Widder and Tanner Craig to life UE to a 4-1 lead.

Evansville’s lead lasted for a full inning before one swing of the bat tied it for Tulane in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run homer.

What has been true all weekend continued in the fifth as Evansville answered the Wave’s offense. Recording their most prolific outing of the spring so far, the Aces tallied eight runs in the inning. It started with an RBI sacrifice fly from Craig that scored Scherry. After Craig regained the lead for UE, the offense exploded. First, Hord ripped a two-out double to center, scoring Chase Hug. Then, Eric Roberts smashed a two-run shot to left bringing home Hord. Mark Shallenberger followed by continuing his hot start to the season with an RBI double that brought home two more runs. To close the big inning, Simon Scherry lifted a homer to left that handed the Aces a 12-4 lead.

After a Tulane run in the eighth, Evansville again responded to add further insurance, scoring three runs in the top of the ninth and shutting down the Wave in the bottom half to secure a 15-5 win.

Evansville looks to maintain its momentum as its road swing continues with a trip for a midweek contest at Austin Peay on Wednesday at 6 PM in Clarksville, Tenn.

