Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

North Posey Junior High School uses escape room to celebrate Pi Day

By Monica Watkins and Declan Loftus
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is Pi Day 3.14 and one class at North Posey Junior High School celebrated in a unique way.

Laura Hall’s 7th grade honors math class did a virtual escape room Monday.

The problems were all about pi and circles.

Students brought in pies to eat while they worked on their laptops.

One student our 14 News crew spoke to says he’s appreciative of his teacher and also shared his favorite pie he had in class.

“We’re so fortunate that our school can have specialized Chromebooks. It’s really fun that she took time out of her day and let us have a day like this,” says student, Asa Spencer. “The pie was really good. I had the cinnamon one. It was really good.”

While the activity was meant to be fun, Hall says the escape room will help prepare her students for their ILearn math assessment next month.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to wreck on Highway 41 Monday morning.
Car overturns in morning wreck on Hwy 41 in Evansville
27-year-old identified in Fairfield death investigation
Jasper Police searching for two suspects
Jasper Police Department asking for help identifying suspects
Four-vehicle accident causes temporary lane closures on Lloyd Expressway.
Four-vehicle accident causes temporary lane closures on Lloyd Expressway
UE booster reflects on state of Aces men’s basketball program
UE booster reflects on state of Aces men’s basketball program

Latest News

Work begins on expansion of Nature Playscape at Wesselman Woods
COVID ‘test-to-treat’ available at some Walgreens, CVS locations
COVID ‘test-to-treat’ available at some Walgreens, CVS locations
3/14 Neighborhood Watch
3/14 Neighborhood Watch
Evansville police investigating after car hits house on N. Kentucky Ave.
DiLegge's dining room closes
DiLegge’s dining room closes on N. Main Street