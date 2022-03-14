North Posey Junior High School uses escape room to celebrate Pi Day

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is Pi Day 3.14 and one class at North Posey Junior High School celebrated in a unique way.

Laura Hall’s 7th grade honors math class did a virtual escape room Monday.

The problems were all about pi and circles.

Students brought in pies to eat while they worked on their laptops.

One student our 14 News crew spoke to says he’s appreciative of his teacher and also shared his favorite pie he had in class.

“We’re so fortunate that our school can have specialized Chromebooks. It’s really fun that she took time out of her day and let us have a day like this,” says student, Asa Spencer. “The pie was really good. I had the cinnamon one. It was really good.”

While the activity was meant to be fun, Hall says the escape room will help prepare her students for their ILearn math assessment next month.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.