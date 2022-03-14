Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - If you’ve been impacted by the deadly December tornadoes, today’s the last day to sign up for assistance. We’ll have what you need to know about the FEMA deadline.

The crisis in Ukraine is intensifying. The U.N. estimates nearly 600 civilians have been killed since Russian forces attacked.

As war rages on, an American journalist was killed in Ukraine while making a story about refugees. Another journalist was also shot.

As winter weather hit the northeast, dozens of vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction collision in Pennsylvania.

