Milder temps this week

14 First Alert 3/14 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After a bitter cold weekend, milder air will linger over the Tri-State for much of the week ahead. Daily highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the mid 70s on Thursday. Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday night and Friday. Temps will cool back into the low to middle 60s through the weekend. Morning lows will only drop into the mid 40s to mid 50s through the week. Spring officially begins with the Vernal Equinox on Sunday at 10:33 a.m. when the sun will be directly over the equator.

