Milder temps this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After a bitter cold weekend, milder air will linger over the Tri-State for much of the week ahead. Daily highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the mid 70s on Thursday. Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday night and Friday. Temps will cool back into the low to middle 60s through the weekend. Morning lows will only drop into the mid 40s to mid 50s through the week. Spring officially begins with the Vernal Equinox on Sunday at 10:33 a.m. when the sun will be directly over the equator.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.