Last day to sign up for FEMA assistance for those impacted by Dec. tornadoes

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - It’s been three months since the December 10 tornadoes in western Kentucky.

Monday officially marks the last day to sign up for assistance for those impacted by the storms.

Officials say the most helpful way to apply is by visiting the disaster recovery center at the Hopkins County Community Center in Dawson Springs.

Officials say those who visit the disaster recovery center will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with FEMA experts and specialists to explain what’s available for your particular situation.

They say you will also have legal assistance and services available for you as well as litigation services for long-term rebuilding.

FEMA officials say they are still waiting on people who were affected to apply.

If you can’t make it to the recovery center you can call the FEMA hotline at 1-800-621-3362.

For anyone still looking to help, the deadline to fill a variety of emergency management functions with FEMA is also Monday.

Posted openings include positions in logistics, hazard mitigation, operations, public assistance and more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.