IU women’s basketball tabbed as No. 3 seed, hosting first two rounds of NCAA Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana women’s basketball will appear in its third consecutive NCAA Tournament as it was selected as an at-large berth into the field on Sunday night. The Hoosiers will be the No. 3 seed and will host NCAA First and Second Round action at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Their No. 3 seed is the highest in school history as it improves off last season’s No. 4 seed. For the first time ever, NCAA women’s basketball tournament games will be played inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with No. 6 Kentucky and No. 12 Princeton will also face-off in Bloomington on Saturday.

Charlotte is the C-USA Tournament and Regular Season champion with an overall record of 22-9. The two teams have met just once before in the all-time series, in a 72-61 win for the Hoosiers on Nov. 27, 2009 in the Junkaroo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas.

The Hoosiers will play in its eighth NCAA Tournament in school history. Indiana (22-8) is 6-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. They are off the heels of its first Big Ten Tournament championship game appearance in 20 years, making a run in the league’s postseason tournament as the No. 5 seed. Last season, Indiana advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in program history which also included upsetting top-seeded North Carolina State in the Sweet Sixteen.

