Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

IU women’s basketball tabbed as No. 3 seed, hosting first two rounds of NCAA Tournament

The Indiana women’s basketball team will appear in its third consecutive NCAA Tournament as it...
The Indiana women’s basketball team will appear in its third consecutive NCAA Tournament as it was selected as an at-large berth into the field on Sunday night.(WNDU)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana women’s basketball will appear in its third consecutive NCAA Tournament as it was selected as an at-large berth into the field on Sunday night. The Hoosiers will be the No. 3 seed and will host NCAA First and Second Round action at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Their No. 3 seed is the highest in school history as it improves off last season’s No. 4 seed. For the first time ever, NCAA women’s basketball tournament games will be played inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with No. 6 Kentucky and No. 12 Princeton will also face-off in Bloomington on Saturday.

Charlotte is the C-USA Tournament and Regular Season champion with an overall record of 22-9. The two teams have met just once before in the all-time series, in a 72-61 win for the Hoosiers on Nov. 27, 2009 in the Junkaroo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas.

The Hoosiers will play in its eighth NCAA Tournament in school history. Indiana (22-8) is 6-7 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. They are off the heels of its first Big Ten Tournament championship game appearance in 20 years, making a run in the league’s postseason tournament as the No. 5 seed.  Last season, Indiana advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in program history which also included upsetting top-seeded North Carolina State in the Sweet Sixteen.

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-vehicle accident causes temporary lane closures on Lloyd Expressway.
Four-vehicle accident causes temporary lane closures on Lloyd Expressway
Jasper Police searching for two suspects
Jasper Police Department asking for help identifying suspects
Stephanie TenBarge in 2021
Judge: Stephanie Tenbarge violated conditions of probation
Police lights
Juvenile arrested in connection to Apollo High School bomb threat
Bellarmine Men's Basketball wins ASUN Championship in second year of Division One play.
Bellarmine basketball ‘crushed’ over lack of postseason opportunities following conference title

Latest News

NCAA Baseball Highlights: Trevecca Nazarene vs. KWC
NCAA Baseball Highlights: Trevecca Nazarene vs. KWC
NCAA Baseball Highlights: Trevecca Nazarene vs. KWC
NCAA Baseball Highlights: Trevecca Nazarene vs. KWC
Kentucky Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament
University of Kentucky, Murray State and Indiana all make NCAA Tournament
Purple Aces baseball
Aces baseball sweeps Tulane in Saturday doubleheader