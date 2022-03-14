Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. Schools holding town hall to discuss District Facilities Plan

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools is holding a town hall Monday night.

That’s at 5:30 at South Hopkins Middle School.

Officials posted on the district’s Facebook page saying they’d like to answer questions and clarify any misconceptions over the amended District Facilities Plan.

We reported in February the board approved to close Earlington Elementary School and South Hopkins Middle School buildings.

They would merge the schools with Southside Elementary after major renovations.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

