Former Fall Festival Amateur Hour Contest winner heading to Hollywood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former stand-out at the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival Amateur Hour Contest is taking his talents to Hollywood.

Dakota Hayden appeared on the hit music competition “American Idol”.

He auditioned in front of Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Dakota won the amateur hour contested at the Fall Festival back in 2019.

He impressed the “American Idol” judges enough to receive a golden ticket.

