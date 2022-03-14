Evansville police investigating after car hits house on N. Kentucky Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash in Evansville after a car hit a house.

They say it happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of North Kentucky Avenue.

Police say the crash may have been medically related.

Police also say the driver was taken to the hospital.

At this time, we have not heard anything regarding the driver’s injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.