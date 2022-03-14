Evansville native, Timmy Thomas, passes away
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville native and famous musician passed away Friday.
Timmy Thomas was born right here in the Tri-State before moving to Miami.
He was best known for his work in R&B music and also as a talented keyboardist.
His best-known song was “Why Can’t We Live Together”.
That song was later reinterpreted into Drake’s chart-topping hit “Hotline Bling”.
Thomas was 77-years-old.
