Evansville native, Timmy Thomas, passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville native and famous musician passed away Friday.

Timmy Thomas was born right here in the Tri-State before moving to Miami.

He was best known for his work in R&B music and also as a talented keyboardist.

His best-known song was “Why Can’t We Live Together”.

That song was later reinterpreted into Drake’s chart-topping hit “Hotline Bling”.

Thomas was 77-years-old.

