Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

DiLegge’s dining room closes on N. Main Street

DiLegge's dining room closes
DiLegge's dining room closes(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime Evansville restaurant has closed its dining room.

A voicemail message from DiLegge’s owner say they have closed the dining room for now, but hope to reopen.

They say catering and private dining events are available.

The restaurant has been in the 600 block of North Main Street in Evansville for more than 20 years.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews called to wreck on Highway 41 Monday morning.
Car overturns in morning wreck on Hwy 41 in Evansville
27-year-old identified in Fairfield death investigation
Jasper Police searching for two suspects
Jasper Police Department asking for help identifying suspects
Four-vehicle accident causes temporary lane closures on Lloyd Expressway.
Four-vehicle accident causes temporary lane closures on Lloyd Expressway
UE booster reflects on state of Aces men’s basketball program
UE booster reflects on state of Aces men’s basketball program

Latest News

Work begins on expansion of Nature Playscape at Wesselman Woods
COVID ‘test-to-treat’ available at some Walgreens, CVS locations
COVID ‘test-to-treat’ available at some Walgreens, CVS locations
Evansville police investigating after car hits house on N. Kentucky Ave.
North Posey Junior High School uses escape room to celebrate Pi Day