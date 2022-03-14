DiLegge’s dining room closes on N. Main Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime Evansville restaurant has closed its dining room.

A voicemail message from DiLegge’s owner say they have closed the dining room for now, but hope to reopen.

They say catering and private dining events are available.

The restaurant has been in the 600 block of North Main Street in Evansville for more than 20 years.

