COVID ‘test-to-treat’ available at some Walgreens, CVS locations

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Walgreens and CVS pharmacies are ready to test people for COVID and treat those who test positive.

It’s part of the White House’s “test-to-treat” initiative.

More than 1,000 pharmacy clinic locations received COVID-19 anti-viral pills this week.

The White House says both the COVID testing and the oral medications are free.

You can find CVS locations here.

