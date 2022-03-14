COVID ‘test-to-treat’ available at some Walgreens, CVS locations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Walgreens and CVS pharmacies are ready to test people for COVID and treat those who test positive.

It’s part of the White House’s “test-to-treat” initiative.

More than 1,000 pharmacy clinic locations received COVID-19 anti-viral pills this week.

The White House says both the COVID testing and the oral medications are free.

You can find CVS locations here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.