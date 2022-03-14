COVID ‘test-to-treat’ available at some Walgreens, CVS locations
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Walgreens and CVS pharmacies are ready to test people for COVID and treat those who test positive.
It’s part of the White House’s “test-to-treat” initiative.
More than 1,000 pharmacy clinic locations received COVID-19 anti-viral pills this week.
The White House says both the COVID testing and the oral medications are free.
You can find CVS locations here.
