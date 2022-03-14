Car overturns in morning wreck on Hwy 41 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an early morning crash on southbound Highway 41 at Bellemeade.

Our crew on scene tells us an apparent driver knocked down a solar panel light out and flipped over.

We’re told the driver is out of the car and being checked out by AMR.

Our photographer says traffic on southbound 41 is moving, but it is down to one lane in the area of the wreck.

CenterPoint is also on scene to check out the light pole that was knocked over.

Car is off road. Traffic on S41 moving. One lane at crash site where EPD and EFD are. AMR has left with driver. Waiting on tow truck. @14News pic.twitter.com/iVH9tfIXNP — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) March 14, 2022

