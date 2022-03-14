Birthday Club
Breezy, Warmer

(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All the weekend sunshine will carry over into Monday along with warmer temperatures to boot. Mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the lower 60s.  Tonight, mostly cloudy with spotty light rain possible as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Tuesday, becoming mostly sunny as high temps remain above normal in the mid-60s. Tuesday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny skies, and warmer as high temps reach the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

