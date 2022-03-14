Birthday Club
Bell Bank moving forward with plans to open center in Owensboro, officials say

Alorica building in downtown Owensboro.
Alorica building in downtown Owensboro.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Bell Bank tell us they are still moving forward with plans to open a mortgage servicing center in the Owensboro area.

This comes after last week’s lease termination for the Alorica building.

Officials say that agreement was terminated after a federal judge did not immediately rule on a request from the landlords that required a previous tenant to move before Bell’s lease.

Once a new location is finalized, they say the bank could hire about 37 employees during the first year of operation.

They believe it will grow its local workforce to 178 employees by 2026.

