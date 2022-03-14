Aces Softball Swept on Day One of Racer Classic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a day highlighted by pitching at the Racer Classic with the University of Evansville softball team falling in games against St. Thomas and Western Illinois.

Game One – St. Thomas 5, UE 4 (9 innings)

St. Thomas scored a pair of runs in the ninth inning to rally for a 5-4 win. The Tommies started off strong, scoring twice in the first inning before extending the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth.

After a hitless four innings, the Purple Aces stormed back in the top half of the fifth with Alexa Davis picking up the hit that her team needed. With the first two batters striking out, Bella Coffey stepped to the plate and delivered the first hit of the game. Pinch hitter Jenna Lis and Jessica Fehr followed with singles of their own to load the bases for Davis. She came through with a bases-clearing triple to tie the game.

Neither team would score until the ninth, Jenna Nink gave UE its first lead of the day, crossing home on an error. Unfortunately, St Thomas countered with two quick runs in the ninth to clinch the 5-4 win. Izzy Vetter suffered the loss, pitching 4 1/3 innings and giving up just one earned run. She struck out 11.

Game Two – Western Illinois 2, UE 0

In the second game of the day, the pitchers had the upper hand through the first half with the game staying scoreless after four innings. That is when the Leathernecks got on the board, scoring the first run in the top of the fifth.

Western Illinois added a second run in the seventh to double its lead. Evansville tallied just one hit through the first six frames before Alyssa Barela recorded a pinch-hit single in the seventh. With the tying run at the plate, WIU forced a pair of flyouts to clinch the 2-0 shutout win.

Sydney Weatherford had a strong start for UE, going the distance allowing two runs on seven hits.

On Monday, the Aces take on St. Thomas and Western Illinois once again. UE faces the Tommies at 10 a.m. before squaring off against WIU at 2:30 p.m.

