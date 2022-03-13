Warmer week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend is a great example of the difference our wind direction makes! Saturday and Sunday were both mostly sunny and breezy. However, the wind Saturday was from the west-northwest, pushing cold air down into the Tri-State, and the wind Sunday was from the south-southwest, pulling warmer air up into our region. As a result, Sunday was more than 25° warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s compared to Saturday’s highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The wind will die down as the sun sets tonight, but there will still be a light breeze from the south overnight. Temperatures will fall back out of the 50s and through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s by early Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny, and although it will not be as windy as Sunday, it will still be a bit breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph. That continued flow of warm air will help our temperatures climb into the low 60s Monday afternoon.

We will see a few more clouds Monday night and Tuesday as a low pressure system passes to our south. A few spotty showers are possible, but most of the rain will miss us. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and will climb even higher into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

A low pressure system will pass through our region Friday. Scattered showers seem likely, but heavy rain and thunderstorms are not expected at this time. That system will also cause a shift in our wind direction, putting an end to that flow of warm air from the south, and causing our temperatures to drop a few degrees. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Friday and mid to upper 50s Saturday, which is actually seasonable for this time of year.

Next Sunday is the spring equinox, and it looks like a very spring-like forecast with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 60s!

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.