University of Kentucky, Murray State and Indiana all make NCAA Tournament

Kentucky Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament
Kentucky Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament(UK Athletics)
By Nick Picht
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky, Murray State University and Indiana University were all selected to play in the NCAA Tournament Sunday evening.

All three teams were placed in the East Region.

Kentucky, who earned a #2 seed, will play St. Peter’s University in the first round. Murray State, who earned a #7 seed, will face off against San Francisco in the first round.

IU will play in one of the four play-in games against Wyoming, with the winner set to play St. Mary’s in the round of 64.

The slate is also set for a possible UK vs. Murray State game in the second round, provided both teams win their first-round games.

The four #1 seeds are Baylor, Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas.

