UE booster reflects on state of Aces men’s basketball program

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville Athletics is about to undergo a period of transition.

This comes after UE Athletics Director Mark Spencer announced he’s resigning from his position after eight years on the job.

[PREVIOUS: UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer resigns]

Friday’s announcement follows a disastrous 2021-22 campaign for the men’s basketball team. The Purple Aces concluded the season with a 6-24 record – a program worst since joining the Division I level.

Longtime Aces booster Robbie Kent tells 14 Sports though that UE’s struggles really began three seasons ago when former head coach Walter McCarty was fired due to alleged sexual misconduct.

“The fan support has been lagging for a lot of different reasons – not particularly Mark Spencer – just the way things have turned out,” Kent said. “[UE head coach Todd Lickliter] had been at Iowa. He’d been at [Marian University]. He’d been at Butler and did a very, very good job. All of a sudden, COVID hits. You can’t recruit, they lost some players. I mean one’s playing at Memphis right now. And consequently, they just haven’t lived up to what the standards are, in my opinion, for what Aces basketball are. Basketball needs to lead the athletic department and win some ball games because people will come.”

UE officials say a national search is underway for a new athletic director.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

