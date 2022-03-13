Birthday Club
Olympian Lilly King speaks at fundraiser for Tri-State charity

By Robinson Miles
Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Olympian and Evansville native Lilly King visited the Tri-State on Saturday as part of a fundraiser for a local charity.

People set out chairs and laid out hors d’oeuvres at the CenterPoint Energy Plaza to set the stage for a fundraiser for “Granted,” a local charity that can sometimes go unnoticed.

“We are a hidden gem in our community, and even though we have been around since 1985, there are a lot of people who don’t know we exist, and there are so many children within our community that can benefit from our services, and this has been transformative,” said “Granted” Executive Director Susan Washburn.

That’s part of what motivated the event – to raise awareness and money for their work, which is granting wishes for Tri-State children with terminal or life-threatening conditions.

The food and drink weren’t the only draws to the event as King also made an appearance.

“It’s great to just come home and be able to help out with such a fantastic organization like ‘Granted,’ and getting to meet these kids is fun for me and I hope it’s fun for them too,” said King.

The Olympic gold medalist says she enjoys seeing so much good come from her hometown.

“I love seeing Evansville come up with these incredible organizations that continue to help out the community, so I’m just excited to be here and be working with them,” said King.

“Granted” officials say one focus of the event was letting people know about an upcoming fundraiser, “Over the Edge,” when people can pay to repel the nine stories of the CenterPoint building in downtown Evansville.

Officials with the charity say the work they do can be demanding, but it’s just as good as it is challenging.

“It’s very emotional, but the emotions swing both ways,” said Washburn. “There’s a lot of tears, but there’s as many tears of joy as there is tears of sorrow.”

“Granted” officials say each wish, like each kid, is unique.

Right now, charity leaders are working on a bedroom and a backyard remodel, and they say their most common wish to grant is a trip to a Disney park.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

