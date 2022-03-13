Birthday Club
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Man arrested after fleeing from police in Henderson

Brent Smith
Brent Smith(Henderson County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department made an arrest after a chasing a man near Carlisle Street.

They say it happened Saturday night around 9 p.m.

According to a press release, officers attempted to make a traffic stop at the intersection of 3rd and Carlisle Street.

HPD officials say the driver then fled from officers.

Officers say they were able to get the vehicles license plate number before it evaded the police.

The driver was identified as Brent Smith.

According to the release, officers were in the area of Smith’s home when he pulled into the driveway shortly after fleeing from the traffic stop.

Smith was arrested for disregarding a stop sign, fleeing police, operating a vehicle while under the influence and trafficking in marijuana.

