Father-Daughter dance kicks off series of family-building events in Princeton

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Oasis Assembly of God in Princeton held the town’s first Daddy-Daughter dance on Saturday.

Organizers say the idea was to try to regain a sense of family after the long stretch of many events getting canceled by COVID-19, which caused many people to miss out on getting together.

Community members made enough donations to make the dance free. Children from Kindergarten through fifth grade danced from 4-6 p.m. Sixth through eighth-graders then danced afterward from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

“We’ve got a bunch of giveaways for other businesses that have said they want to give a part to what we’re doing,” John Spencer, lead pastor at Oasis Assembly of God said. “Our hope is to let this be the kick-off, and then if we’re able to give someone a gift certificate to go to dinner, a dad will take his daughter to dinner and continue spending time together and building that relationship.”

Even though the event is called a Daddy-Daughter dance, organizers say that mothers, sons, uncles, nieces and other members of the family were welcome to attend. They say around 200 people were at the K-5 dance.

