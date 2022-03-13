Birthday Club
Advertisement

Average US gas price spikes 79 cents over 2 weeks to $4.43

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to $4.43 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior record high of $4.11 set in July 2008.

Lundberg said gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.79. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80.

