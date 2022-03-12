Tennessee takes down Kentucky in SEC semifinals

Birthday Club
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 2 seed Tennessee beat No. 3 seed Kentucky 69-62 Saturday afternoon to advance to Sunday’s SEC title game against the No. 8 seed Texas A&M.

The Wildcats shot 34% from the floor and 10% from three in the loss.

Keion Brooks Jr. led the Wildcats with 19 points and TyTy Washington added 17 points.

The Wildcats scored a season-low 22 points in the first half and trailed 33-22 at the break.

Kentucky now turns its attention to Selection Sunday.

