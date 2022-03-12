Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Princeton park officials asking for help after bathroom vandalism

Bathroom vandalized at Princeton parks
Bathroom vandalized at Princeton parks(Princeton Indiana Parks and Recreation)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton park and recreation officials are asking for the publics help in finding park vandals.

According to a social media post, bathrooms at Kiddieland and Lafayette Park have been vandalized.

Park officials are asking anyone with any information regarding the incidents to please inform the parks.

They say this is the eighth toilet they have had to replace in the last six months.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie TenBarge in 2021
Judge: Stephanie Tenbarge violated conditions of probation
Francisco Mendez-Rubio.
Officers: Naked man high on mushrooms arrested after being tased
OPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting on West 9th Street
OPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting on West 9th Street
Heriberto Hernandez-Zuluaga.
Affidavit: Man arrested on multiple child sex charges
Man accused of arson in Diamond Flea Market fire to be sentenced.
Man accused of arson in Diamond Flea Market fire sentenced

Latest News

Jasper Police searching for two suspects
Jasper Police Department asking for help identifying suspects
UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer resigns
UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer resigns
University of Evansville Director of Athletics Mark Spencer announced his resignation on Friday.
UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer resigns
Owensboro woman from Ukraine taking action to help her home country
Owensboro woman from Ukraine taking action to help her home country