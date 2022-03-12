Princeton park officials asking for help after bathroom vandalism

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton park and recreation officials are asking for the publics help in finding park vandals.

According to a social media post, bathrooms at Kiddieland and Lafayette Park have been vandalized.

Park officials are asking anyone with any information regarding the incidents to please inform the parks.

They say this is the eighth toilet they have had to replace in the last six months.

