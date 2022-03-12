Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Police: 2 people in stable condition after stabbing at MoMA

In this photo from a social media post by Scott Cowdrey, people are evacuated from the Museum...
In this photo from a social media post by Scott Cowdrey, people are evacuated from the Museum of Modern Art where a stabbing occurred, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Police said two people were stabbed inside MoMA and in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.(Scott Cowdrey via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Saturday afternoon, leaping over a reception desk to attack them after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct, authorities said.

Police said the two employees were stabbed multiple times and both were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital later Saturday. People posting accounts to social media said museumgoers ran for the exits in confusion and chaos after the stabbing.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said the man’s membership was revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days. He was being sought.

“He became upset about now being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” Miller said.

Miller said the employees were stabbed in the back, in the collar bone, in the back of neck and were rushed within minutes to Bellevue.

Miller said police trying to locate the man had access to video of him leaving the museum and were aware of the direction in which he left.

He did not identify the man by name but described him as a white male wearing a black jacket, blue surgical mask, a colorfully patterned shirt and hood. Miller said the man was a “regular” at the museum, and that the museum had adequate security.

Social media posts on Twitter showed that the midtown Manhattan museum had evacuated its patrons Saturday afternoon. One of the video posted online showed police vehicles, their emergency lights flashing, thronging the outside of the museum as dozens of patrons hurryied away amid a light snowfall.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the attack, and the names of the employees were not immmediately released.

Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Saturday evening that he had been briefed on the attack and said the injuries to the two victims were not life-threatening. “We’re grateful for the quick work of our first responders,” he added.

MoMA, founded in 1929, is one of New York City’s top tourist attractions, and drew more than 700,000 visitors in 2020. Its collection of modern art includes ‘The Starry Night’ by Vincent Van Gogh and works by Henri Matisse and Paul Gaugin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie TenBarge in 2021
Judge: Stephanie Tenbarge violated conditions of probation
Francisco Mendez-Rubio.
Officers: Naked man high on mushrooms arrested after being tased
OPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting on West 9th Street
OPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting on West 9th Street
Heriberto Hernandez-Zuluaga.
Affidavit: Man arrested on multiple child sex charges
Man accused of arson in Diamond Flea Market fire to be sentenced.
Man accused of arson in Diamond Flea Market fire sentenced

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege
Four-vehicle accident causes temporary lane closures on Lloyd Expressway.
Four-vehicle accident causes temporary lane closures on Lloyd Expressway
Illinois State Police says a 28-year-old man was found dead near the 600 block of Southeast...
Death investigation underway in Fairfield, Ill.
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022....
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery