Owensboro woman from Ukraine taking action to help her home country

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Iryna Tincher says since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, she’s been keeping in touch with her friends back home to get updates, and now she’s looking for ways to help them.

While Tincher currently resides in Owensboro, she says her heart is in Ukraine.

Even though she can not physically help her country win this conflict, she’s making plans on how she can help.

“You know, I’m not back home and I cannot fight, but I’m looking different ways I can help money-wise,” said Tincher.

Aside from giving money, Tincher has planned a prayer vigil at Smothers Park in Owensboro on Saturday, March 12.

She says sending positivity to Ukraine is the easiest way to help.

“If more people would pray, more positive energy that would create and I do believe that might protect a lot of people,” said Tincher.

Even though Saturday will be cold to have an outside vigil, Tincher says it’s the same kind of weather her friends in Ukraine are forced to bear through as they hide in bomb shelters.

“Personally for me, I can sacrifice my thirty minutes of life being cold and kind of show acknowledgment and respect to those who are stuck in cold weather with kids and by themselves,” said Tincher.

Last on Tincher’s list, she plans to open her doors to help her friend in Ukraine who needs to return to work, but is worried about leaving their child in danger.

“I was even thinking to call American Embassy and see if I can get her daughter to the United States,” said Tincher. “She would stay with me on temporary visa. Until we get peace back in Ukraine, then I will send her back to Ukraine to her mom.”

For those interested in attending the prayer vigil for Ukraine, it will be held Saturday at the overlook for Smothers Park, starting at 7 p.m.

