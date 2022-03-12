Juvenile arrested in connection to Apollo High School bomb threat
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A male juvenile is facing a terroristic threatening charge after police say he made a bomb threat against Apollo High School earlier this week.
According to Daviess County Public Schools Police Department lead officer Brad Youngman, the bomb threat happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, and the male juvenile was then arrested on Friday.
Youngman says he’s charged with complicity to commit second-degree terroristic threatening. He was taken to Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The juvenile is scheduled to be in court on Monday.
