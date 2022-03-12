Juvenile arrested in connection to Apollo High School bomb threat

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A male juvenile is facing a terroristic threatening charge after police say he made a bomb threat against Apollo High School earlier this week.

According to Daviess County Public Schools Police Department lead officer Brad Youngman, the bomb threat happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, and the male juvenile was then arrested on Friday.

Youngman says he’s charged with complicity to commit second-degree terroristic threatening. He was taken to Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.