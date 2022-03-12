Jasper Police Department asking for help identifying suspects
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help.
According to a press release, JPD is requesting help in identifying two men in reference to an incident that happened on Friday, March 11 around 6:30 p.m.
JPD says anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.
