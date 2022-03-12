Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Jasper Police Department asking for help identifying suspects

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

According to a press release, JPD is requesting help in identifying two men in reference to an incident that happened on Friday, March 11 around 6:30 p.m.

Jasper Police searching for two suspects
Jasper Police searching for two suspects(Jasper Police Department)
Jasper Police searching for 2 suspects
Jasper Police searching for 2 suspects(Jasper Police Department)

JPD says anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie TenBarge in 2021
Judge: Stephanie Tenbarge violated conditions of probation
Francisco Mendez-Rubio.
Officers: Naked man high on mushrooms arrested after being tased
OPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting on West 9th Street
OPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting on West 9th Street
Heriberto Hernandez-Zuluaga.
Affidavit: Man arrested on multiple child sex charges
Man accused of arson in Diamond Flea Market fire to be sentenced.
Man accused of arson in Diamond Flea Market fire sentenced

Latest News

Bathroom vandalized at Princeton parks
Princeton park officials asking for help after bathroom vandalism
UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer resigns
UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer resigns
University of Evansville Director of Athletics Mark Spencer announced his resignation on Friday.
UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer resigns
Owensboro woman from Ukraine taking action to help her home country
Owensboro woman from Ukraine taking action to help her home country