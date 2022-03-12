Gibson Co. leaders discuss plans to fix clogged railways

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - County Road 350, along with many other railroad crossings in Gibson County, sees its fair share of train traffic.

The only issue with County Road 350, is that the trains don’t keep moving, they stop.

According to residents, there have been trains there for hours, or even days at a time, with no respite.

Residents also say that it’s a bit annoying, but the real issue comes with trains stuck on the tracks with an accident or emergency on the other side.

Princeton Fire Territory Chief Nick Medler says that most people have just learned to live with it.

“There are times where trains sit for hours and sometimes even the case of days,” said Medler, “so, that’s something that we’ve kind of learned to deal with.”

Medler says that there are ways for his crews to get around stopped trains if they’re on the way to an accident or fire, but going around can take precious minutes from the crews.

“You know, sometimes a couple of minutes is a long time in our business,” said Medler.

He also noted that just because there are routes available, doesn’t mean that they’re always accessible.

“You get into roads that are soft, with our heavy equipment, sometimes that slows us down even more,” said Medler, “or, you know, makes it where it’s impassable even.”

The Gibson County Commissioner, Warren Fleetwood, revealed that he’s been making great progress with Norfolk Southern, who say that the trains will now be split in an attempt to keep the railroads clear.

That’s only a temporary fix though, as trains will still stop traffic when they’re passing through.

The hope is to build a train bridge over County Road 350 with Indiana infrastructure money, which can serve as a more permanent solution.

Medler and Fleetwood each said that Norfolk Southern has been extremely gracious in their respective meetings, and they’re confident that a solution can be reached that will benefit all parties involved.

“I understand they all have a job to do as well, so, we’ll just come to the best agreement we can,” said Medler, “and come to the best scenario that helps everybody.”

