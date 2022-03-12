Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Four-vehicle accident causes temporary lane closures on Lloyd Expressway

Four-vehicle accident causes temporary lane closures on Lloyd Expressway.
Four-vehicle accident causes temporary lane closures on Lloyd Expressway.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lloyd Expressway was temporarily down to one lane after a crash involving four cars occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the wreck happened just after 3 p.m.

The left lane was closed off for a few hours to eastbound traffic. The roadway has since fully reopened.

Officials say fire and EMS crews were sent out, but no injuries are being reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie TenBarge in 2021
Judge: Stephanie Tenbarge violated conditions of probation
Francisco Mendez-Rubio.
Officers: Naked man high on mushrooms arrested after being tased
OPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting on West 9th Street
OPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting on West 9th Street
Heriberto Hernandez-Zuluaga.
Affidavit: Man arrested on multiple child sex charges
Man accused of arson in Diamond Flea Market fire to be sentenced.
Man accused of arson in Diamond Flea Market fire sentenced

Latest News

Illinois State Police says a 28-year-old man was found dead near the 600 block of Southeast...
Death investigation underway in Fairfield, Ill.
Police lights
Juvenile arrested in connection to Apollo High School bomb threat
Jasper Police searching for two suspects
Jasper Police Department asking for help identifying suspects
Bathroom vandalized at Princeton parks
Princeton park officials asking for help after bathroom vandalism