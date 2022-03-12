Four-vehicle accident causes temporary lane closures on Lloyd Expressway.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lloyd Expressway was temporarily down to one lane after a crash involving four cars occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the wreck happened just after 3 p.m.

The left lane was closed off for a few hours to eastbound traffic. The roadway has since fully reopened.

Officials say fire and EMS crews were sent out, but no injuries are being reported at this time.

