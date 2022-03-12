Forest Park boys basketball ready for rematch with Paoli in 2A regionals

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday is slated to be a big day for high school regional boys basketball in Indiana as three local teams remain in the hunt for a state title.

One of these teams includes the Forest Park boys basketball program, which is set to host Paoli in the 2A regional semifinals on Saturday morning. This is a rematch from earlier in the season when the Rangers came out on top, winning 54-49.

Regional appearances are nothing new for Forest Park, which has won two state championships and had two state runner-up finishes. This year’s team just wants to continue making history, and leave their mark on the program.

“There’s a lot of pride that goes around here winning basketball championships and state and all that, but it feels good to be a part of the Rangers’ community,” Forest Park senior Drew Howard. “The community’s always behind our back, you know, winning a sectional really gets them going, gets the buzz going around Ferdinand and everybody loves it around here, and we love it too.”

“Paoli’s gonna be a very sound, defensive team. They’re gonna be ready for us,” Forest Park head boys basketball coach David Welp said. “They’re gonna try to take away a lot of the stuff that we do. We’re gonna have to take care of the basketball, help our transition defense. We’re gonna have to take good shots, and then rebounding.”

Forest Park will take on Paoli at Huntingburg Memorial Gym on Saturday at 10 a.m. EST.

