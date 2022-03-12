Death investigation underway in Fairfield, Ill.

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are conducting a death investigation in Wayne County.

Troopers say a 28-year-old man was found dead near the 600 block of Southeast Fourth Street in Fairfield around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

State troopers say these details will be released by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office following an autopsy.

