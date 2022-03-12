Breezy and warmer Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cold front Friday night brought around an inch of light snow to much of the Tri-State, but it also ushered in unseasonably cold temperatures! We started this morning with lows in the mid to upper teens and wind chills in the single digits to near 0°, and we only climbed into the upper 20s to low 30s this afternoon with wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s. That is about 25° colder than average for this time of year!

Temperatures will fall back in the low 20s by around midnight tonight, then our temperatures will slowly climb into the mid to upper 20s by Sunday morning as warmer air begins to take over from the south. Once the sun rises, our temperatures will quickly make their way through the 30s and 40s during the first half of the day, topping out in the low to mid 50s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, but the change in wind direction will be the main reason for the warmer weather. Sunday will be breezy with winds from the southwest at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.

The rest of the week won’t be quite as breezy, but warm air will keep flowing in from the south, pushing our high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s Monday, lower 60s Tuesday, upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday, and low to mid 70s Thursday.

There is a slight chance of an isolated shower Tuesday as a low pressure system passes to our south, but most of us will stay dry until Friday. That is when our next cold front will swing through the Tri-State, bringing with it scattered showers and a cooldown to end the week. High temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 60s Friday and upper 50s to near 60° Saturday, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Reminder: Daylight saving time also begins at 2 AM Sunday, so set your clocks forward one hour before going to bed tonight.

