Wintry weather, bitter cold to start weekend; 70s next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Light snow will sweep across the Tri-State on Friday afternoon. Minor accumulations of less than an inch expected. A few slick spots possible on elevated and untreated roads. Bitter cold lows in the teens Saturday morning. Wind chills will make it feel like single digits and teens for much of the day. Sunday brings a turnabout as winds shift to the south and highs climb into the lower 50s. Much warmer air moves in next week with highs in the 70s by the middle of the week. Rain chances are best on Tuesday and again on Friday.

