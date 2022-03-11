Birthday Club
Sunday: Breezy & Warmer
14 First Alert 3/11
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Saturday. A monster cold front will sweep winter back into the forecast with periods of rain and snow. Rain changing to snow this evening as high temps drop into the lower 40s. Tonight, windy and colder with snow early as temps nose-dive into the mid-teens. Snow accumulation less than 1-inch.

Saturday, sunny and bitter cold as high temperatures cascade into the upper 20s. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows drop to 20-degrees.

Sunday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 50s.

