Wagner secures POTW accolades following dominant performance in Bosse’s sectional title win
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bosse senior guard Matt Wagner was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week for Week 9 on Thursday, receiving 4,581 votes after his dominant performance in the 3A sectional championship.

Wagner came up big for the Bulldogs last Saturday, scoring 22 points for the Bulldogs in their 66-63 win over Memorial in the championship game.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Memorial vs. Bosse]

Head Coach Shane Burkhart and Wagner’s teammates said he always shows up in big-game situations.

”Matt’s my guy, he deserves this,” senior guard Jameer Ajibade said. “He played great for us in the sectional, every time I saw him get open and I got him the ball, every time and he delivered.”

“Mattie has always been that big-game guy,” Burkhart said. “I love him, man.”

The Bulldogs will face Lawrenceburg in regionals at Washington High School on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

