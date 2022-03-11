Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Vanderburgh Co. has 600th COVID-19 death

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, health officials in Indiana reported 320 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,686,671 cases and 22,262 deaths.

The state map shows one new death in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

It shows eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Dubois County, zero new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County and one new case in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 57,103 cases, 600 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,827 cases, 161 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,208 cases, 230 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,636 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,521 cases, 56 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,606 cases, 137 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,209 cases, 58 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,718 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Duvall
Madisonville woman now accused of sex abuse after first being accused of watching
Weinbach Fire
Woman burned in Evansville house fire
Generic image of crash scene
Man dies after Gibson Co. crash
Isaac Coomes.
Sheriff’s Office: 18-yr-old arrested after authorities seize over 250 pressed fentanyl pills
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to an accident with...
Motorcyclist injured following accident on N. Green River Rd.

Latest News

Road crews preparing for snowy conditions across Tri-State
Road crews preparing for snowy conditions across Tri-State
UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer resigns
UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer resigns
OPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting on West 9th Street
OPD: Woman hospitalized after shooting on West 9th Street
Road crews preparing for snowy conditions across Tri-State
Road crews preparing for snowy conditions across Tri-State
Deaconess Breast Center Officials notice decline in appointments since start of pandemic
Deaconess Breast Center Officials notice decline in appointments since start of pandemic