Vanderburgh Co. has 600th COVID-19 death

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, health officials in Indiana reported 320 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,686,671 cases and 22,262 deaths.

The state map shows one new death in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

It shows eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Dubois County, zero new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County and one new case in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 57,103 cases, 600 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,827 cases, 161 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,208 cases, 230 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,636 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,521 cases, 56 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,606 cases, 137 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,209 cases, 58 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,718 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.