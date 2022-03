EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has new guidelines for their spring 2022 commencement.

They say masks will no longer be required inside the Ford Center and no social distancing will be required for graduate seating.

Plus, they say there will be unlimited seating for guests.

UE’s commencement will be May 7 at 1:30.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.