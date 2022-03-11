UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer resigns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville Director of Athletics Mark Spencer announced his resignation on Friday.

Spencer is stepping down after spending eight years as athletics director for the Purple Aces.

“I am very proud of what I was able to accomplish during my tenure at the University of Evansville,” Spencer said in a press release. “The commitment, dedication and collaboration of the entire athletic department led to incredible growth and numerous memorable accomplishments during my tenure. With that said, it is time for a new voice to lead UE Athletics, and time for a new opportunity for my family and me. I look forward to being a fan and supporting Purple Aces Athletics as they are poised for great success.”

“I greatly appreciate Mark’s contributions to the University of Evansville and UE Athletics, especially as colleges navigate all of the changes to higher education and collegiate athletics,” UE President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz said. “The department has seen a tremendous transformation during his tenure, and we are enormously grateful for his dedication, hard work, and teamwork. I wish Mark well in his future endeavors and am eager to watch his success.”

UE officials say a national search will begin immediately for the next director of athletics.

