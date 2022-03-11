Three months since deadly tornadoes: Dawson Springs prepares to rebuild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three months ago, an EF-4 tornado ripped through the Midwest, destroying parts of our western Kentucky counties.

Dawson Springs looked unrecognizable the days following the storm on Dec. 10. Homes ripped from their foundations, wreckage everywhere, families left to make sense of what’s left of their lives.

Now, work is still left to be done, but a lot of debris has been cleared, and some businesses have opened back up.

Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield says the area is on the right track.

“Utilities are in good shape, and we continue to start seeing people begin to rebuild,” said Whitfield. “We’ve got a long-term recovery group looking for donations of both building materials and financial assistance.”

As 14 News has continued to meet people impacted by these storms and shared their stories, many of them have the same wish – that they aren’t forgotten about as time goes on.

Whitfield says his team scheduled help for months later on as they expected the number of volunteers to lower over time.

“Because we’ve scheduled some of those, we still have individuals and groups coming in to help so people are not forgotten, so we can continue to get that work done,” Whitfield said.

Trucks will be collecting debris until their last scheduled pick-up day on March 31. After that, the focus goes to rebuilding.

“What we’re needing now is going to be building supplies, finances to rebuild, and individuals that want to help build,” Whitfield said.

Anyone needing more assistance, or wanting to volunteer is asked to go through Dawson Springs City Hall.

Employees there can connect you with places to volunteer all around Hopkins County.

The application deadline for FEMA assistance is March 15.

