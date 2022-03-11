Birthday Club
Road crews preparing for snowy conditions across Tri-State
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snowy conditions have Tri-State residents on alert this weekend.

Road crews have been out getting ready for Friday night’s winter weather.

[Wintry weather, bitter cold to start weekend; 70s next week]

Already more than one week into March, and winter weather is expected to hit the area.

Our Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons forecasts that some light snow could create slick driving conditions Friday evening.

14 News spoke with Indiana Department of Transportation communications director Jason Tiller about how they are preparing roads for the night. Despite the warmer March days, Tiller says they are prepping like they would for any other winter storm.

“We were expecting to get some rain as part of this system, but fortunately that did not manifest,” Tiller said. “We are very grateful for that because we were able to get some pre-treatment down in the form of salt brine. We’ve also been able to have patrols out monitoring, we’ve had crews out checking the situation, making sure everything is good to go.”

Tiller advises staying off the road if possible on Friday night.

In the Evansville area alone, 30 salt trucks were sent out in preparation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

