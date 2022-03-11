Birthday Club
Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating car choices

Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating their car choices and the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is on the rise. (Source: WHAM)
By Chase Houle
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WHAM) – Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating their car choices and the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is on the rise.

“Every vehicle that has been a hybrid or all electric has sold,” said Kevin Parker, managing partner of Garber Automotive.

Parker said people asking for a hybrid or electric vehicle has gone up 30 or 40%.

He says gas prices have made it nearly impossible for people to get their hands on a fuel-saving vehicle.

“Most of the vehicles coming in are already spoken for, but should we have one that slips through the cracks and it’s a hybrid, people are snatching it up left and right,” Parker said.

Other drivers are ditching their trucks and sedans entirely, turning towards motorcycles.

“A lot of people are looking for smaller bikes to ride around locally around town and then some of the bigger bikes they’re buying for road trips that they’d normally take in their cars or their trucks,” said James McDaniel, general manager for ROC on Harley Davidson.

McDaniel said it takes roughly $20-26 to fill up a motorcycle tank – cutting fuel costs in half for some people.

For those who aren’t able to trade in their cars for a fuel-efficient vehicle, Gas Buddy says the best day to save money at the pump is Monday.

Copyright 2022 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

